Brokerages Set Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Price Target at $160.00

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

WTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock worth $6,250,089. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,180,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,451,000 after buying an additional 195,619 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $183.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.26. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.48 and a 12-month high of $184.74.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

