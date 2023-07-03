Insider Buying: North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) Insider Acquires £35,200 in Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Free Report) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,520 ($44.76) per share, for a total transaction of £35,200 ($44,755.24).
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NAS opened at GBX 3,580 ($45.52) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £484.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,645.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,656.44. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,125 ($39.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,060 ($51.62).
About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust
