Insider Buying: North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) Insider Acquires £35,200 in Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Free Report) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,520 ($44.76) per share, for a total transaction of £35,200 ($44,755.24).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NAS opened at GBX 3,580 ($45.52) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £484.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,645.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,656.44. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,125 ($39.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,060 ($51.62).

Get North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.