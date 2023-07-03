StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The LGL Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The LGL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

