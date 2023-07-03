StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
The LGL Group stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of The LGL Group
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Featured Articles
