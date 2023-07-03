StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 1.7 %

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSE:CANF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

