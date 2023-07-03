Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

PAAS opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,585,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,576 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

