Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 million, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

