Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 million, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
