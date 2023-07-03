Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE:AX opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

