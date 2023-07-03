StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.32 on Friday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.