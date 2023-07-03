StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.32 on Friday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.