StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $0.23 on Friday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Insider Transactions at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

