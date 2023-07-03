Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $56.19 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $98.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,537,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

(Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.