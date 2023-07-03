Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $277.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 49.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 74,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 34.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 42,489 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,422,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

