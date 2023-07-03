Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVR opened at $25.72 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 million and a PE ratio of 8.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.