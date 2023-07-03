LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.