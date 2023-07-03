LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

