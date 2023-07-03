ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of RWLK opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.14.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 333.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

