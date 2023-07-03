ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of RWLK opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.14.
ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 333.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
