Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $201.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.66. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $126.82 and a 52 week high of $220.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,751,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,187,000 after acquiring an additional 147,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after acquiring an additional 116,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,830,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

