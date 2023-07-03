Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

