WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WYY opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
