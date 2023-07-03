WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

