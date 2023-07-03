SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.39.
SVB Financial Group Stock Down 62.8 %
SIVB opened at $39.40 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
