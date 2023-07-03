SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 62.8 %

SIVB opened at $39.40 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after buying an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,633,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,613,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,771,000 after buying an additional 210,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,469,000 after buying an additional 337,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

See Also

