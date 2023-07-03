StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWHFree Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWHFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

