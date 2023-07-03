StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aspira Women’s Health
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.