StockNews.com Downgrades Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Sell

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

