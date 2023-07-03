F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $14.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

