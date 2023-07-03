Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Update

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 610.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:ADLRF opened at $12.00 on Monday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

