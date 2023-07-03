African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.0 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AFBOF opened at $10.75 on Monday. African Rainbow Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94.

African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

