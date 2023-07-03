African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.0 days.
African Rainbow Minerals Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of AFBOF opened at $10.75 on Monday. African Rainbow Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94.
African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than African Rainbow Minerals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for African Rainbow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Rainbow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.