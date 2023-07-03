American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,245.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AHOTF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

