American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance
Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,245.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About American Hotel Income Properties REIT
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.
