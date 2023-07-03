Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Accor has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $7.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.2322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accor to €37.90 ($41.20) in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Accor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

