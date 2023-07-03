Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ING Group lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.4462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.10. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.93%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Further Reading

