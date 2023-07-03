ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Trading Up 6.6 %

ADMT stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

