ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Trading Up 6.6 %
ADMT stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
