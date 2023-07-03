Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Grows By 54.9%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $9.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Amada has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

