Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

