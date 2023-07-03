Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Asahi Kasei has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

