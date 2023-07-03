Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Declines By 36.0%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 2,367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,160.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 1.4 %
ABMRF opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $17.35.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
