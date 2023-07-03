Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Declines By 36.0%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 2,367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,160.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

ABMRF opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.