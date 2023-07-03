Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Analysts

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHOTF. Danske began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.