ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ContextLogic from $4.40 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ContextLogic Price Performance

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.91) by $0.08. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

