Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

ARBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 49.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

