Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target at $48.40

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $168,213.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,134 shares of company stock worth $1,046,423. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Tenable Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Tenable by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,532,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,775,000 after purchasing an additional 406,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.