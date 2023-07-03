United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $220.75 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.26, for a total transaction of $1,810,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.26, for a total value of $1,810,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,374 shares of company stock valued at $28,123,879. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.