UBS Group Lowers Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ SYM opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.61) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,016.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,990 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

