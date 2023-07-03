Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.33.
Wingstop Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ WING opened at $200.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.61. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $223.77.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $61,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 349,325 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 18,061.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after purchasing an additional 273,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $45,404,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.