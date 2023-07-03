Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $200.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.61. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $223.77.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $61,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 349,325 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 18,061.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after purchasing an additional 273,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $45,404,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

