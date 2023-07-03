Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Receives $4.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

GROY has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $2.85 price target on shares of Gold Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gold Royalty by 21.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gold Royalty by 32.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

GROY opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.22.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

