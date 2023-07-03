Credit Suisse Group Lowers WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,245

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.02) to GBX 1,245 ($15.83) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.77) to GBX 1,260 ($16.02) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.88) to GBX 1,230 ($15.64) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,145.88 ($14.57).

WPP Stock Up 0.8 %

WPP stock opened at GBX 823.40 ($10.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 881.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 918.31. The company has a market capitalization of £8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 713 ($9.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,082 ($13.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at WPP

About WPP

In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.37), for a total value of £33,471.36 ($42,557.36). Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

