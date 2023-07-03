Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $59.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after buying an additional 1,547,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $77.77.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

