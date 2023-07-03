Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $27.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.91.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Insider Activity

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,475 shares of company stock worth $1,102,176. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

