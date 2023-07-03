Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Carrefour Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

Carrefour Announces Dividend

Carrefour Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

