Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $8.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.91.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

