Analysts Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) PT at $1,225.00

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,225.00.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Partners Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Partners Group stock opened at $922.69 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $753.75 and a 52 week high of $1,136.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $940.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $932.06.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

