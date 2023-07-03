Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

NLTX opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 111.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

