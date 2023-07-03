United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

