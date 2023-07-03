Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPX. CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.90.

Capital Power Trading Down 0.9 %

CPX stock opened at C$42.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.25. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$40.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.68%. Analysts expect that Capital Power will post 4.5078864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 102.65%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

