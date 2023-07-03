TD Securities Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$3.75

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.14.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

CJR.B stock opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$256.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$4.06.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

