Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) PT at $188.00

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.86) to GBX 153 ($1.95) in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

MAKSY opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

